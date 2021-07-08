 Skip to main content
Fahl: Thank you for paving Highway 20
Fahl: Thank you for paving Highway 20

I am sending a big thank you out to the Mount Pleasant administration and board of trustees.

My long awaited wish to have a paved road from Highway 20 to the compost site has finally happened. It is so wonderful, I just can't believe that it has been paved.

As a gardener, I make quite a few trips out there each month. We've all been driving on that dusty gravel for years.

We will be breathing cleaner, the filters in my car won't get clogged up and my car won't get all dusty.

Thank you again!

Ann Fahl, Mount Pleasant

