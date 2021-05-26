Evans: Thanks, Joe Wendt

Just a note of appreciation to Horlick High School activities director, Joe Wendt. Actually, to all of the activities/athletic directors in Racine County for their efforts in trying to bring some sort of semblance of normalcy to these abnormal times.

To those of us who like to follow high school sports in The Journal Times but have no clue of what it has taken to put teams on the field, gym, track and golf course ... thank you.

A prime example of this is to have your fall football program cancelled and moving it to March of the following year.

I, we have no idea of the logistical effort that it took i.e. attending meetings, making the countless phone calls to other schools, establishing a schedule, coordinating venues, hiring officiating crews and on and on.

I know Joe Wendt and know that his title as activities director is his vocation “job” but it is also his advocation “passion.” He knows how important it is to keep high school students active in extra-curricular activities because they are a big part of the high school experience.

I have been at Horlick during school hours and have been with Joe. I want to repeat a response that I have heard more than once: “Thank you, Mr. Wendt.”

Bob Evans, Racine

