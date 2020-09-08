Evans: A firemen thank you

Thank you to the Caledonia firemen who found me in a total dark basement at Parkview and not knowing what to do after the storm. I was ready to get back in my car and wait until morning.
They came along with flashlights and got me to my third-floor apartment, groceries and all. The storm had knocked out all the electric in the building and yes, I was scared. They were angels to my rescue.
Mary Lou Evans, Racine
