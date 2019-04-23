April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. One in Four women are abused in their lifetime. Now more than ever, women are coming forward and sharing their stories, inspiring others to do the same.
Federal, state, and local governments need to do more to support victims of sexual and domestic abuse. Children, especially young girls, and women need to have life-saving resources at their disposal should they find themselves in this horrific situation.
Since February, federal dollars for domestic abuse survivors’ services and programs have been denied due to a lapse in funding for these programs. The Violence Against Women Act, first passed in 1994, is federal legislation that gives survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault access to services and counseling. The House of Representatives passed the Violence Against Women Act earlier this month. Now the Senate needs to act.
We also need to thank Rep. Bryan Steil for supporting this bill in Congress. He was one of only a handful of Republicans to vote to pass this bill. Rep. Steil put policy over politics. I hope to see more of that from him in the coming months.
Erika Hayden
Caledonia
