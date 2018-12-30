For the past 13 years, Santa has made it his priority to bring joy, laughter and companionship to over 7,000 lonely and needy seniors in our community through “Be a Santa to a Senior.” The lead elf (Heather) partners with local non-profit and community organizations to identify seniors who might not otherwise receive a gift or see anyone this holiday season. Each senior's gift wishes are written on the special Be a Santa to a Senior ornament.
The ornaments are selected from the trees by very generous and thoughtful community members, who will shop for some or all the wishes on the ornament. Most of the shoppers will take the purchases home and wrap them as if they were wrapping for their own families.
Special care is taken with the accounting and handling of these precious gifts, as they must be delivered by Christmas Eve, and every name submitted receives a present.
Our special thanks to our partners; Lutheran Church of the Resurrection, Sew “N’ Save, Lakeview Pharmacy, Nutritional Design/Pharmacy, and the employees of Deltahawk Engines, Coldwell Banker Residential Brokerage, Otto Paap, Racine Youthful Offender Correctional Facility, Re/Max Newport Realty, and Law offices of Devin M. Stasek.
Their participation in this community event speaks volumes year after year. The reward is not in the form of money or recognition, but rather in their hearts knowing that they did something special to make, what could be a very lonely time of the year, a joyous and meaningful time.
Thank you, Racine.
Victor Erato, Home Instead Senior Care
