Engel: Just another political stooge

As a former Racine resident, it is disappointing to read that Racine County’s top law enforcement officer has turned out to be just another political stooge.
Economic interests over basic lifesaving measures is the position several Republican lawmakers have chosen. When a law enforcement official takes the personal position that he/she will not uphold the law per their sworn duty, it is a corruption of the badge.
John Engel, Madison
