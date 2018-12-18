Try 1 month for 99¢

All Hail to the new Czar of Wisconsin, the former Popcorn Prince of rural Rochester, Speaker of the Assembly Robin Vos. Despite representing voters in only one assembly district, (1/99 of all state voters) Vos has taken it upon himself to draft and force legislation through his assembly to strip incoming Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul of their powers to effectively conduct policy on behalf of all 1.3 million Wisconsinites who elected them state wide in November's election, before they can even take office in January.

Furthermore, Vos' skulduggery in designing a gerrymandered assembly in 2011 has led to a body where the GOP received only 46 percent of all votes cast on Nov. 6, while managing to control 64 percent of all seats. In the same anti-democratic power play he also shoved through another $60 million in tax cuts for oligarchs who already pay almost nothing in corporate taxes. Speaker Vos, Vladmir Putin salutes your recent actions to advance your long held goal of a one party state.

Dale Ellis, Racine

