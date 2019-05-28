This is the second article I have seen recently in you paper concerning Racine military casualties from Vietnam. In both articles, Patrick McClure is listed. Unless there was two Patrick McClures from Racine, this is incorrect. I knew and hung around with Pat for years and saw him hired on at Massey Ferguson when he returned from Vietnam. He lived for many years in Racine. Maybe you can shed some light on this question?
Theodore Elias
Racine
