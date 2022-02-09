Elias: Is this a joke?

I signed a petition two days ago regarding a Elmwood Park referendum on changing two-year terms to three-year terms. I was told by the person presenting it that the Elmwood Park Board decreed that 900 signatures were required to get this on a ballot. Are there even 900 residents in Elmwood Park? is this some kind of joke? I believe this needs clarification and presentation by the press to the public that is involved in this proposed and ongoing action simply because anything to do with elections and governmental actions are to be done under the existing laws, codes and statutes.