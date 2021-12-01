 Skip to main content
Eisel: Schmaling should focus on job

What is Sheriff Schmaling running for? He must be running for something. I don’t hear much about any actual law enforcement or community policing he’s doing, but every week he is picking a partisan political fight with somebody. First, he wouldn’t enforce Racine’s mask mandate, next he is doing Trump’s bidding by trying to use a few votes in a nursing home to further the Big Lie of election fraud, and now he is slandering a duly elected and conscientious Racine County Board member. Nick Demske is my rep and he’s doing a great job on the County Board and at the library. How about Sheriff Schmaling focuses on his own job for a change and gives politics a rest. I think most of us have had quite enough of it.

Debby Eisel, Racine

