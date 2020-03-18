Eggert: Three cheers for Costco
Three cheers for Costco. I visited the Pleasant Prairie store this week. So disappointed with the absence of free samples, I asked the cashier, "What happened?" She explained the sampling was stopped for health reasons.

But what happened to those employees? The cashier said these critical (from my perspective) personnel were from a separate company. Costco has now taken on these workers (who might otherwise be unemployed) as their own. These folks are the ones who are now sanitizing shopping carts and other stuff we customers might touch.

What a creative response that helps all of us in a potentially tough situation. Show Costco how much we appreciate their good citizenship. May they inspire others.

Nancy Eggert

Mount Pleasant

