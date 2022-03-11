Eggert: Thank you to those who brave the ice

With the nasty winter storms bringing ice and snow to our streets and sidewalks, I am grateful that we have road salt (to use judiciously until we find a substitute) to keep us safe.

How many broken hips have we avoided?

My gratitude to those mariners who toil through the winter to bring us shiploads of salt when all the other lakers are taking the winter off.

There is usually a period from early January to late March when most ships on the Great Lakes are in for winter layup and maintenance while the sailors have a richly deserved break from their duties.

This massive reduction in Great Lakes traffic is also due to the closure of the locks between Lake Michigan-Huron and Lake Superior and between Lakes Erie and Ontario.

These hardy year-round seafarers who carry our road salt labor through not only massive waves and gale-force winds during the winter months, but also through massive ice fields that impede their progress, especially near the Straits of Mackinac.

Hats off also to those who operate the Coast Guard icebreakers and the tugs that clear the way through the glacial seascape.

And three cheers for those who literally labor in the salt mines in Goderich, Ontario, in the world’s largest underground salt mine!

Yes, I am bored stiff and looking forward to seeing more traffic on Lake Michigan as the ice disappears and the boats and ships return for another season.

Nancy Eggert, Mount Pleasant

