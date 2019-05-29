Why was Trump in Japan on Memorial Day? It probably had nothing to do with the fact that he evaded the draft on several occasions during a war, while other men were dying in it. Most likely, it was because of his concern for foreign relations.
Frank Egerton
Racine
