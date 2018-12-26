A good number of home owners in my neighborhood have cut down healthy trees, and I suspect it happens also in other neighborhoods. I doubt any of them thought they were contributing to global warming when they did.
I acknowledge that I cut down buckthorns, a European pest, but that is so my native trees do not have to compete with them. Trees cut down, which I lament, were all standing alone.
Global warming is the worst threat which humanity has ever faced, and unless we can inhibit its progress, the Earth will become uninhabitable.
Trees remove carbon dioxide from the air and use it, along with water and sunlight (photosynthesis) to synthesize carbohydrates and release oxygen as a waste. Deforestation in tropical rain forests leaves as much carbon dioxide in the air as autos expel worldwide.
Individually, we cannot stop that, but we can spare trees in our yards.
Frank N. Egerton
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.