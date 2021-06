Is not 30,000 fatal shootings per year too high a price to pay for our gun culture? If so, what to do?

Government confiscation of private guns is impossible. If a rational alternative existed, could Americans follow it?

In "Guncrazy America" (2018), I defend the simple policy of abandoning our gun culture voluntarily. Is that too much trouble? Too radical? In comparison to 225 mass shootings in America since Jan. 1?

Frank Egerton, Racine

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0