Egerton: The real controversy in Atlanta

That Asians have been abused tragically in America is beyond dispute. Whether or not that was the cause of the recent mass shooting in Atlanta is in dispute.

Mary McNamara made the argument in a commentary on March 23 it was racist motivated. However, shooter Robert Long was in emotional turmoil over a contradiction between his religion and his sexual urges.

That the three spas he frequented had sex workers who were Korean was, for him, an irrelevant detail. He was shooting to get rid of his sexual obsession.

The real controversy should be about his having a gun.

Frank N. Egerton, Racine

