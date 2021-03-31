 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Egerton: The real controversy in Atlanta
0 comments

Egerton: The real controversy in Atlanta

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

That Asians have been abused tragically in America is beyond dispute. Whether or not that was the cause of the recent mass shooting in Atlanta is in dispute.

Mary McNamara made the argument in a commentary on March 23 it was racist motivated. However, shooter Robert Long was in emotional turmoil over a contradiction between his religion and his sexual urges.

That the three spas he frequented had sex workers who were Korean was, for him, an irrelevant detail. He was shooting to get rid of his sexual obsession.

The real controversy should be about his having a gun.

Frank N. Egerton, Racine

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Budlow: Compromise in Wind Point

After numerous discussions with village residents, the Wind Point Village Board has reached a compromise regarding the future of the five-acre…

Letters

Walker: Wind Point endorsements

I’m voting to re-elect Susan Sanabria as president, and Marty Messner, Don Gloo and newcomer Mike Rohrer to trustees on the Wind Point Village Board.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News