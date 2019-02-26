We live in an epidemic of mass shootings, yet society has only asked superficial questions: Why did he do it? Did he have a valid permit to buy guns? Should we ban assault rifles? We should also ask: Why was he willing to end his own life? And why extract vengeance on society by killing others?
Part of the answer to the latter question is that these are copycat crimes. True, but why was he willing to, and be remembered as infamous? These are traitorous acts of anger. Other men give their lives defending their country. How can we account for the difference between them?
One factor is that we use gun violence on TV as fictional entertainment, making it seem normal. Guns are superabundant. True, but there is more to it than that. What more?
To get beyond this epidemic, we will have to ask more than superficial questions and find answers.
Frank Egerton, Racine
You mean republican's 'thoughts and prayers' isn't enough to save people? Who knew?
