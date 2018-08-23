Last summer, I suggested that Racine had the best climate in America. If it were true then, it is still true now.
Anyone who watches the news on TV is aware of the excessive heat that afflicts many regions south of Racine, the wildfires that afflict the West, the storms that have afflicted the east and southeast.
Why are we exempt? I think it is a fortuitous interaction between global warming and modification of our climate by Lake Michigan. It is nice while it lasts, but global warming is not something we can count on to remain the same over periods of time.
Frank N. Egerton
Racine
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.