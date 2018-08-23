Subscribe for 17¢ / day

Last summer, I suggested that Racine had the best climate in America. If it were true then, it is still true now.

Anyone who watches the news on TV is aware of the excessive heat that afflicts many regions south of Racine, the wildfires that afflict the West, the storms that have afflicted the east and southeast.

Why are we exempt? I think it is a fortuitous interaction between global warming and modification of our climate by Lake Michigan. It is nice while it lasts, but global warming is not something we can count on to remain the same over periods of time.

Frank N. Egerton

