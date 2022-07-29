 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Egerton: Guns

Congratulations? Republicans in congress agreed to new gun laws that the NRA OKed which may help them get reelected in November.

Are they enough? Did they address mass shootings? No! Neither NRA nor their own Republican voters could accept such drastic laws!

And it is simple minded to limit our thinking to gun laws! Violent gun dramas on TV and in video games prepare American males for real gun dramas when they are old enough to obtain a gun. Nothing new about this, so why do we tolerate it?

Frank Egerton, Racine

