Egerton: Guns vs. safety

The NRA has convinced GOP members that gun rights are more important than rights to live in safety from gun violence.
GOP members view Democratic attempts to make gun ownership and laws more restrictive as threating freedoms of gun ownership.
Democrats know America has more gun violence than any other country and that our gun laws are inadequate to reduce gun violence. Most Americans agree with Democrats on this, but if Republicans can defeat Governor Evers in 2022, they will attempt to follow NRA guidelines to focus upon gun rights, not human safety.
Frank Egerton, Racine