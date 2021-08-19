 Skip to main content
Egerton: Broaden the Afghanistan discussion
President Biden's address to America on Afghanistan on Aug. 16 was adequate and reasonable. There are also some reasonable alternative arguments to some of his decisions.

It can be helpful to broaden the scope of discussion. The puzzle is why the Afghanistan army, which was larger and better equipped than the Taliban's army, melted away with little or no resistance?

Commentators have offered two suggestions: Afghanistan is tribalistic, and it was not possible to create a national army when the men felt greater loyalty to their tribe than to their nation. The army itself was corrupt, with some money designated for supplies being siphoned off for private use by those in charge.

I offer a third factor: The American and European allies dealt with Afghanistan's middle- and upper classes, which are relatively small, whereas the Taliban recruited its troops primarily from the large lower class, which often had grievances against their rulers.

Frank Egerton, Racine

