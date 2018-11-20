Amy Swearer at conservative Heritage Foundation had a commentary in The Journal Times on Nov. 15, on no need for further gun controls. She did not say if the NRA contributes to the Heritage Foundation's annual expenses.
All we need is to increase our mental health screening and flag those who are unstable and prevent them from getting guns. She did not say if the Heritage Foundation follows the NRA in opposing gun checks for purchases at gun shows and private sales.
Instead, she presented statistics that indicate the rate of gun casualties have decreased in U.S.A. while gun sales have increased. End of argument. She forgot to say that the U.S.A. has highest rate of gun casualties in the world.
She also said it is sad for those who lost loved ones to gun shots. However, they should focus upon the declining rate of gun casualties and be thankful that they are still alive.
In my book, "Guncrazy America: a History and Critique of Our Gun Culture" (2018), I gave up on the attempt to find reasonable gun laws the NRA will accept, since there are no such laws. Instead, I argue that after over 1.5 million Americans have lost their lives to gun violence, we just abandon our gun culture completely, just as we abandoned slavery.
Frank N. Egerton, Racine
