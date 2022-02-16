Egerton: A violence epidemic

In this year, there has been an epidemic of shootings in addition to a COVID-19 epidemic. President Biden went on Feb. 3 to New York police headquarters to announce where the Federal government will devote money to combat it.

He also addressed the gun problem in general. What he said was sensible, but not enough. America not only has the world's worse gun problem, it also produces the most fiction TV programs showing gun violence for entertainment. When I was a teenager, there was an effort to combat it, which obviously failed. The problem only got worse.