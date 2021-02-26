 Skip to main content
Eeg: Give us a chance on the Capitol-Park Theater
Eeg: Give us a chance on the Capitol-Park Theater

I am expressing my disappointment in regards to the city's decision to raze the Capitol/Park Theater. I and many others are working very hard to save this building.

This theater housed four businesses when my late wife, Lynn Nielsen-Eeg, owned it in the 1980s and 1990s. Besides her printing business, Speed Textile, she was also the founder of HOPE Safehouse, an animal rescue that still operates in Racine today. These two entities thrived in that building as did a dentist's office and barbershop.

Those of us trying to bring economic activity back to this venue are fundraising and are ready to insure the building and begin repairs. It is unfortunate that the COVID-19 pandemic occurred and many interested parties only recently found out about it's possible demise. I fear that our city is becoming more well known for the buildings that are razed as opposed to the buildings that have been saved and renovated or repurposed.

And, contrary to the city's assessment of the structural integrity, structural engineers assessments contradict this. I am asking the mayor and alderpersons to reconsider this decision and pause for an agreed upon time frame.

The city has already received our restoration plan. Please give us a chance.

Jonathan Eeg, Mount Pleasant

