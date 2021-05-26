Eckhardt: Reform immigration laws

A terrible condition has developed under President Biden's policy concerning our border with Mexico.

The actual count of illegal aliens that illegally cross our southern border according to the U.S. Border Patrol was approximately 180,000 men, women and children during the month of April. Another 1,000 a day is estimated to sneak across with drugs and criminal records. That's 30,000 more, making a total of 210,000.

If we replaced every legal man, women and child that currently lives in the cities of Racine, Kenosha and Burlington Wisconsin with illegal aliens, it would create the following scenario for the state of Wisconsin:

Cost estimates are from the federal government and are low dollar figures related to today's costs. A family, defined by the government is one adult and one or more children. Now imagine, for 12 months the negative impact that dollar cost would be to the state of Wisconsin? Government estimates it costs the tax payers $30,000 dollars a year per family for welfare cost, health care and education. Then add another $10,000 for food benefits. That amounts to $40,000 yearly for each legal and illegal family living in Racine, Kenosha and Burlington Wisconsin.