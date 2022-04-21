Eckert: Replace politicians

Some of the people in Madison and Washington need to be replaced come November. Forget about Republican or Democrat, there are some extremists in both parties.

I never thought in my 83 years I would see athletes of the male gender allowed to compete against female athletes because they are “confused” about their own sexuality (or their sense of fair play). Could this be the end of female sports as we know it?

What about buying oil from Russia while we prevent completion or use of our own Keystone Pipeline? Does anyone realize that by doing so we helped fund Putin’s war against Ukraine? Restricting/preventing fracking so the giant oil interests in this country have no competition for energy? Realize that this cost of energy is really hurting the little guy; the average citizen.

And if this is a way of getting us to buy electric cars, what about the billions of dollars it’s going to cost to update our electric production and distribution systems to charge them? We have “brown outs” and “black outs” now; especially in summer. And, are you ready to pay through the nose for electricity for everything else?

It sounds like Russia has new weaponry in these hyper-sonic missiles for which there seems to be no defense, so we had better be investing in R&D in our military.

So please get involved. Find out where the candidates stand. Then be sure to vote in November and together we can stop this craziness. Thank you, and may God bless America.

Bruce Eckert, Franksville

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0