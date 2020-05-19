Earnest: Thank you, Mayor Mason
Earnest: Thank you, Mayor Mason

Thank you, Mayor Mason, for setting the example and showing great leadership for Racine during this pandemic.

The photo in The Journal Times says it all. The mayor is in City Hall speaking to the press about a clear plan for safety and benchmarks while wearing a face mask, as are the others in the room. It was a heroic stance, especially when our numbers remain high. When they come down we can begin to open.

Thank you for leading the way for a safer Racine.

Barbara Earnest, Wind Point

