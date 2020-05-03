Dzindzeleta: Yes to testing on civics

Regarding the article: Unified applies to waive required number of school hours, civics exam for seniors.
All students definitely need to take this exam. They receive so little in the classroom about the explanation of civics. And this recent election shows how little many understand what civic engagement is really about and how it does affect our daily lives. If not educated on civics someone never really comprehends why all those being elected need to be “for all the people” and not for just one person, action or deed.
This paragraph, email is only a tiny part of civic engagement. Make all students take the civics test. Maybe make all of RUSD take the civics test and report results. It could be very enlightening for all involved. Make civics lessons part of the basic education. Current students and much of society at large needs a refresher course.
I am sad to see that only a test is given which means family and acquaintances will have to teach youth about civics. Yes to testing on civics.
Mercedes Dzindzeleta, Racine
