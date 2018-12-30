Try 1 month for 99¢

My sister and I attended the Horlick High School Madrigal Feast program on Dec. 2. I was overwhelmed by the talents of the individual singers and music groups.

It started in the chapel of the DeKoven Center and continued to only get better in the Great Hall. The whole evening was delightful as the students acted out their parts.

The dinner served was tasty and the servers were efficient and polite. My sister is partially handicapped and the students and staff took care of her so kindly. This event was certainly worth attending.

Hats off to all who were involved in this production. It was wonderful.

Charlotte Dzimiela, Kenosha

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments