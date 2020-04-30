Dymerski: Tough decisions must be made on Postal Service

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I agree that the United States Postal Service needs to be funded to keep the mail delivered. But newspapers, like the postal service, have been decimated by the internet. Newspapers have cut staff, cut pay on their corporate staff, merging printing plants and newsroom staffers and stock prices dwindled.

So why shouldn't the postal service also look at their ability to survive with less revenues. What dire needs of the public suffer if the postal service would cut delivery to four days a week instead of six? A one-third reduction of hours, mileage on vehicles and gasoline savings could be saved by these changes.

For example, if mail were delivered on Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, leaving Mondays a non-delivery day, as five or more Mondays are not delivered because of government holidays anyway.

Tough decisions are never easy, but to continue to lose revenues and keep running the USPS at a loss is not a fiduciary responsibility to the electorate.

Roman Dymerski, Caledonia

