Congress and the Senate have vowed to sit down and negotiate to resolve these issues before Sept. 30.
An immigration law that builds a wall, helps the Dreamers, settles the illegals getting citizenship by being born in the USA and having those who are waiting for citizenship get theirs before those entering illegally.
Pass the next fiscal budget 30 days prior to the present budget expiring, thus eliminating any government shutdowns.
Pass into law new Social Security and Medicare plans that will take us financially into 2045.
Have a Burger King, McDonalds, Subway party hosted at the White House to celebrate these needed accomplishments.
Roman Dymerski
Caledonia
