Dykstra: Science is clear

Recently, the JT Editorial Board posted a piece on the Opinion page in reference to the beleaguered Keystone Pipeline project. The board's collective opinion was that the "science" is clear. Moving oil by pipeline is preferable to moving oil by rail. With pipelines being proven to be a safer, more efficient and eco-friendlier method of transporting oil.

Why then has the new president not followed the "science" but rather chose to halt construction of the Keystone Pipeline project? It's not about following the science. It's about following the money. Who benefits from continuing to transport oil via rail? Burlington Northern Santa Fe is the largest rail company in the US and boasts the most lines serving Canada. BNSF is wholly owned by Berkshire Hathaway, which is owned by Warren Buffet, an ardent and vocal supporter of Obama/Biden.

The Union Tank Car Co. of Chicago (Obama's hometown), is the nations largest manufacture of tanker cars. Union Tank Car is a subsidiary of Marmon Holdings Inc. which facilitates the leasing of the tank cars to the end user. Marmon Holdings has recently been acquired by Berkshire Hathaway. Prior to this recent acquisition, Marmon Holdings and Union Tank were majority owned by Chicago's Pritzker family, co-founders of the Hyatt Hotel conglomerate.