DuPriest: Yes to mandatory masks

I appreciate and agree with the position taken by The Journal Times editorial board on July 22 (“Businesses can insist that you wear a mask").

Indeed, there is nothing new about a business being able to require certain behaviors of its customers.

In fact, I applaud those businesses that make it mandatory for their customers to wear masks. Their position shows that these businesses have concern for the well-being of their staff as well as the customers who enter their stores.

Conversely, I frequently walk past an outdoor drinking/dining business and have never seen a server wearing a mask. I would not patronize that establishment.

In the July 22 edition of The Journal Times (“Mask requirement worries”) I read about business owners who do not want to see masks made mandatory for fear customers would choose to shop somewhere where masks are not required.

I suspect that I am not alone in preferring to shop in a store where I can see that the health of the staff and my health as a customer is respected.

Mabel Benson DuPriest, Racine

