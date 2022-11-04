 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
DuPriest: Undercutting faith in election

I want to thank the editorial board for the editorial on Oct. 12 ("Undercutting faith in Nov. 8 election").

If the situation was not so sad and so dangerous for our democracy, it would be funny.

"Heads I win, tails you lose" is a pathetic political philosophy, but it seems as if that is the Republican ideology these days. It is behavior that wouldn't be tolerated among school children on a playground.

As citizens, we have a responsibility to reject office seekers who cannot commit to abiding by the rules of the political process.

Thank you for highlighting this hypocritical and dangerous policy.

Mabel DuPriest, Racine

