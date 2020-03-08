DuPriest: Trump-Jesus comparison doesn't hold up

I read with interest the letter to the editor by Mr. Landwehr (“Trump in the same category as Jesus”) in the Feb. 20 issue of the Journal Times. Another letter recently published made the same point; both letters describe an innocent victim being falsely accused. Perhaps we see in these two letters another example of Mr. Trump’s own behavior: if you repeat an item enough times, people will believe it (e.g. “climate change is a hoax.”)

One difference is that when Jesus is falsely accused, he gives no answer. Mr. Trump, on the other hand, seldom missed an opportunity to call the impeachment a “hoax” and to denigrate Rep. Schiff and Speaker Pelosi.

As for the “suffering servant” representation: Mr. Trump claims to have suffered, but I can't see him accepting the role of a servant.