DuPriest: Trump-Jesus comparison doesn't hold up

I read with interest the letter to the editor by Mr. Landwehr (“Trump in the same category as Jesus”) in the Feb. 20 issue of the Journal Times. Another letter recently published made the same point; both letters describe an innocent victim being falsely accused. Perhaps we see in these two letters another example of Mr. Trump’s own behavior: if you repeat an item enough times, people will believe it (e.g. “climate change is a hoax.”)
One difference is that when Jesus is falsely accused, he gives no answer. Mr. Trump, on the other hand, seldom missed an opportunity to call the impeachment a “hoax” and to denigrate Rep. Schiff and Speaker Pelosi.
As for the “suffering servant” representation: Mr. Trump claims to have suffered, but I can't see him accepting the role of a servant.
Recently, however, I can see very clearly how Mr. Landwehr and the writer of the previous letter find close parallels between Jesus and Mr. Trump. In his letter to the Philippians, the Apostle Paul describes the status of Jesus in terms which Mr. Trump would find very familiar: “at the name of Jesus every knee should bow, in heaven and earth and under the earth” (Philippians 2:10). With the Republican legislators bowing their knees, with the Attorney General doing Mr. Trump's bidding — to cite just two examples — perhaps their observation, for them at least, is correct.
Still, I would repeat the question Mr. Landwehr posits: “Is that the America you want?”
Mabel DuPriest, Racine