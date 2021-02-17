 Skip to main content
Dunk: Busing and its health risks
Dunk: Busing and its health risks

I am a school bus driver and I am concerned. This is what awaits children as they ride the school bus in a pandemic. City buses are limiting their ridership to 15 passengers. On my bus, I have as many as 52 children. True, not all will ride, but with only 24 bench seats social distancing is not possible.

Children pass within 5 inches of the driver. I am assigned five routes a day totaling over 200 kids. Bus seats are 30 inches apart, so assuming the children all sit still (they don’t) they will be about 18 inches from others around them and 7 inches from the person next to them. A child sitting in the middle of the bus has 23 children within a 6-foot distance.

What is the procedure if a child doesn’t keep their mask on. I was told that one of the parochial schools suspends kids after three mask violations and they are hoping Unified does the same. To know multiple children could ride maskless multiple times without consequence seems ridiculous.

Children will be riding together based on their stop, not age. Multiple ages will ride together. Also, some schools have combined routes where children from multiple schools all ride together.

The stakes are high now for teachers, support staff, families and the community. The pandemic isn’t over just because we want it to be. If we act like this is true, we have a sad dose of reality waiting for us.

Jerome Dunk, Racine

