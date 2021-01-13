Dumont: Thank you from Dewey's

On behalf of Dan and Geri DuMont and the entire Dewey's staff, we would like to thank all of those who participated in the 2020 Salvation Army's Toys for Tots drive.

We had an overwhelming abundance of kindness and generosity with the amount of donations we received during a year that has been hard on everyone.

We would also like to thank the other businesses that participated in making this drive a success: AC Autobody, David Insurance, Landmark Title, Plush Clothing and the Downtown Racine Corp. Without this community group effort, we would not have been able to bring holiday joy to many children that would have otherwise went without, and for that, we thank you all.