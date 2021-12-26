 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Carpetland USA

Duczman O'Connell: Listen up

  • 0

Politicians say the most interesting things. Senator Ron Johnson said in July he’d support a vaccine mandate for an “incredibly deadly” virus, but not Covid-19. The U.S. death toll then was 613,000; on December 11 the toll was 796,000. Those dead mothers, fathers, and children belonged to 796,000 families. That looks “incredibly deadly” – and devastating – to me. Then there’s the former president. He demanded Senator Mitch McConnell block raising the debt ceiling, pushing the country into default, unable to pay existing bills. Economists say this would mean recession. No Social Security payments, no pay for U.S. troops and federal civilian employees, a lapse in Veterans’ compensation and pension benefits, no food assistance for millions of Americans. What would recession mean for you? Maybe he thinks recession would be good for Republicans in the midterms or for himself in 2024? Finally, there’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley who said of the courts’ adopting a “least changes” approach to redistricting, “the maps present political questions, not legal questions.” She may have hoped not to appear political, but the existing gerrymandered maps seriously stack the deck for Republicans, making the courts’ attempt to appear neutral a failure. Want to vote Democrat in a Republican district, or Republican in a Democratic district? Your vote essentially doesn’t count. Listen to what those who represent us, or want to, say and decide if they have your best interests in mind.

People are also reading…

Linda M. Duczman O’Connell, Racine

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Peterson: Disturbing commentary

Peterson: Disturbing commentary

Ram Bhatia’s commentary on indoctrination is disturbing. He is accusing UW-Madison, an institution renowned all over the world for fostering f…

Pham: The Big Pharma scam

Pham: The Big Pharma scam

“There are some months when I can barely afford to pay for my medicine and my utility bill or groceries. And I'm not the only one.”

Maack: Do not take our park

Maack: Do not take our park

I was dismayed to read that the city has entered into an agreement with a developer to study the feasibility of mixed use development includin…

Milholland: Endless spending

Milholland: Endless spending

I recently read Rep. Bryan Steil's Op-Ed in The Journal Times and he is right — endless spending will not bring our economy back. Politicians …

Kiemen: Infected with Trumpism

Kiemen: Infected with Trumpism

The greatest threat to our democracy is the Republican Party. It has been infected with the Trumpism virus and its toxic variants.

Molbeck: Reply to Bhatia

Molbeck: Reply to Bhatia

The commentary by Ram Bhatia (Dec. 9) laments the “indoctrination” of college students with information about the history of racism.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News