Duczman O'Connell: Listen up

Politicians say the most interesting things. Senator Ron Johnson said in July he’d support a vaccine mandate for an “incredibly deadly” virus, but not Covid-19. The U.S. death toll then was 613,000; on December 11 the toll was 796,000. Those dead mothers, fathers, and children belonged to 796,000 families. That looks “incredibly deadly” – and devastating – to me. Then there’s the former president. He demanded Senator Mitch McConnell block raising the debt ceiling, pushing the country into default, unable to pay existing bills. Economists say this would mean recession. No Social Security payments, no pay for U.S. troops and federal civilian employees, a lapse in Veterans’ compensation and pension benefits, no food assistance for millions of Americans. What would recession mean for you? Maybe he thinks recession would be good for Republicans in the midterms or for himself in 2024? Finally, there’s Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Rebecca Bradley who said of the courts’ adopting a “least changes” approach to redistricting, “the maps present political questions, not legal questions.” She may have hoped not to appear political, but the existing gerrymandered maps seriously stack the deck for Republicans, making the courts’ attempt to appear neutral a failure. Want to vote Democrat in a Republican district, or Republican in a Democratic district? Your vote essentially doesn’t count. Listen to what those who represent us, or want to, say and decide if they have your best interests in mind.