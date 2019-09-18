Regularly, we watch distressing news reports about the harm children suffer when separated from their parents, as the administration is doing along our southern border. The other night, my husband speculated this may one day be considered a crime against humanity.
The president continues to insist the bedraggled adults and children on our TV screen are rapists, murderers and drug traffickers, a “national emergency.” This is his excuse for running roughshod over Congress’s appropriations power to build the wall he believes will protect us and ensure his reelection. The money he is misappropriating was intended to build things like schools and medical facilities on military bases.
On top this, he’s nullifying efforts that will protect the planet, rolling back energy requirements for light bulbs and freezing gas-mileage requirements. I know no one who hasn’t enjoyed lower electric bills using more efficient lighting or significant saving at the pump by driving cars yielding higher mileage. Still the Republicans in Congress, a co-equal arm of our government, shrug once again.
The people who support the president, many good and caring otherwise, appear to have made a deal with the devil. They excuse behavior they would not tolerate from their own spouses, children or any other elected official for what they conceive as the benefits of having this president in office. They say they like the job he is doing. Truly? What job is that and does it really outweigh the cost of this presidency?
Linda Duczman O'Connell, Racine
