While George H.W. Bush was being remembered as a humble, generous and decent man who respected others and worked across the aisle, Wisconsin Republicans were working furiously to grab power from incoming Governor Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul. The Nov. 6 Journal Times details their handiwork. In short, the issues that the majority of Wisconsinites elected Evers and Kaul to address, were made the laundry list of legislation that Scott Walker will soon make law. The man who proudly proclaimed himself “unintimidated” leaves office proving he is in reality “unconscionable.”
Make no mistake, he contributed to the bills that signal to every Wisconsin voter that your vote did not matter. Three examples. If you struggle with a disease (or may get sick someday), this legislation reneges on Republican promises for a state-level guarantee of coverage for pre-existing conditions. Evers and Kaul promised to withdraw Wisconsin from a multi-state lawsuit to repeal the Affordable Care Act.
Soon the legislative budget committee, not the AG, will have the power to stay or pull out. Guess what they’ll choose. Concerned about Wisconsin’s environment? Soon it will be easier to win lawsuits challenging environmental regulations. Finally, $60 million in online sales tax revenue from out-of-state retailers will be used to reduce income tax rates. Think you’ll benefit hugely from that? Don’t count on it.
Linda Duczman O'Connell, Racine
