To all religious and political door-to-door people ... There is a "No Soliciting" sign above my doorbell button. Black's Law Dictionary, which is the definitive legal dictionary, in their second online edition defines "Solicit" as: "To seek or to plead, to entreat and ask."

Note that this definition does not require you to be selling something. So when you ring or knock to plead, entreat or ask that we support your candidate or join your religion, you are violating the restriction I have placed on the use of my property. Therefore, you are trespassing and I will call the police.

My wife suffers severe headaches as a result of a service-related injury during Desert Storm. If your intrusion causes us to end up in the emergency room, as has happened in the past, I will also send the bill to your organization and to you individually.

On a kinder note, please show a little respect for the privacy of those of us who do not want to be bothered.

Michael Dry

Racine

