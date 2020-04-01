Drumel: Wishing I still needed a barber
Drumel: Wishing I still needed a barber

Due to the virus situation, various businesses have been closed down, including barber and beauty shops. I have always preferred long hairstyles, and now due to the closures, they will be again be popular very soon.

The only trouble is that this is 40 years too late for me. I ain't got much hair left. Then again, every medical correction, be it chemically or politically, has the possibility of metastasizing into other areas. Could that include future greetings, after the fist-bump, are going to be, "Gee, George, your hair hasn't grown a bit in the last month (wig)," or "Gee, Ruth how did you get that great two-tone coloring done horizontally rather than vertical (roots)." What is is. We will get through this bad time just as we have all the other ones.

Dan Drumel, Wind Lake

