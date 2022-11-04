Dreyer: There is a choice in November

On Sept. 1, Senator Ron Johnson rebuked Republican Robin Vos for his poor decision in terminating the contract of former Wisconsin Supreme Court Judge Michael Gableman and withdrawing the 90 subpoenas (see Wisconsin Report, Ron Johnson Rebukes Robin Vos for Canceling Gableman Election Subpoenas, Signaling Ongoing Wisconsin GOP Rift) in relation to the Judge Gableman investigation into the 2020 Wisconsin election.

These subpoenas were submitted to mayors and other officials across the state including the Wisconsin Election Commission, its administrators and its commission members. None of the individuals who were subpoenaed have appeared to date.

As a career politician, Mr. Vos has lost contact with the conservative base of the district and is interested in playing politics instead of getting to the bottom of the what really happened in the 2020 Wisconsin election.

However, conservative voters should not despair, there is an option for this November election!

Adam Steen is the candidate who will bring the necessary changes to Madison. He is endorsed by president Donald Trump, Judge Michael Gableman and Mike Lindell.

Let us remember that many of the problems that Wisconsin presently has are because the wrong politicians were being sent to Madison.

On Tuesday, Nov. 8, if you sincerely want real change, vote for Adam Steen as a write-in candidate on the ballot for your representative for Assembly District 63.

Michael Dreyer, Burlington