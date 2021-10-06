 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Drewitz: Nice JT delivery driver
0 Comments

Drewitz: Nice JT delivery driver

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

I was sitting in my golf cart at the end of my driveway waiting for my Sunday paper. The route delivery person pulled up and got out of his car to hand me my paper instead of putting it in the box. What a nice person! Thank you.

Diane Drewitz, Waterford

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letters

Wunsch: Thanks to good Samaritan

Many thanks and much appreciation to the thoughtful person who found my purse in the Washington Ave. Piggly Wiggly shopping cart on Sept. 20 a…

Letters

Johnson: On believing

I have been both amused and troubled by those who are evidently using horse worming medicine against COVID-19. Yet philosopher William James o…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News