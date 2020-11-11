Dresen: A budget fix

It’s budget time and once again the city plans to make cuts to longtime employees. Active employees are the target this year. Last year it was the retirees. The city plans to phase out the sick time buyout when an employee retires. Currently, when an employee retires with a total number of “75” which is a combination of age and years of service, he or she receives a pay out of a percentage of his or her accumulated sick time. The city wants to raise the number to “85.” It will be a five-year phase out. If the cuts like this occur, I have heard longtime employees will be leaving city employment. A loss of these employees will hamper services, such as street maintenance, leaf collection and especially snow removal.
I heard from a very reliable source that Mayor Cory Mason was presented a proposal to raise revenues to fix the budget problems. The mayor turned it down without speaking to the aldermen at all. The proposal was to add a maintenance fee on garbage and recycle carts. Many other municipalities in our surrounding communities have fees on carts. The City has 50,000 to 60,000 cars. A fee of $100 per cart would bring in $5,000,000 to $6,000,000 of revenue. A fee of $50 per cart would bring in $2,500,000 to $3,000,000. Budget fixed.
Finally, I believe an outside, independent auditor should come in to determine what each department spends, starting with the mayor’s office.
Doug Dresen, Racine
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!