Dresen: A budget fix

It’s budget time and once again the city plans to make cuts to longtime employees. Active employees are the target this year. Last year it was the retirees. The city plans to phase out the sick time buyout when an employee retires. Currently, when an employee retires with a total number of “75” which is a combination of age and years of service, he or she receives a pay out of a percentage of his or her accumulated sick time. The city wants to raise the number to “85.” It will be a five-year phase out. If the cuts like this occur, I have heard longtime employees will be leaving city employment. A loss of these employees will hamper services, such as street maintenance, leaf collection and especially snow removal.