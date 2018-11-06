Try 1 month for 99¢

For the past nine years, as a member of "The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies," I have been a participant in Racine's Holiday parade.

We have always received a very warm welcome from parade-goers in your city. It's become our favorite parade of the holiday season.

This year, we were again invited to participate, but we were told we would not be paid our usual fee as we had in the past.

We charge a nominal fee for every parade we do. As a performing group that travels all over the area, we have all the usual expenses. We have to pay for gas, costumes, music, etc. as well as charitable donations we make. We cannot afford to do parades without being compensated.

We're sorry to disappoint all our "grannie" fans this year. We're all disappointed too. Maybe we will see you all next year.

Happy holidays.

Connie Draver, Caledonia

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments