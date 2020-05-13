Douglas: Health should come before economy
Douglas: Health should come before economy

Not long ago Robin Vos boasted of Wisconsin's $620 million financial surplus. A surplus he wanted to return to taxpayers as a tax break. Gov. Evers, however, would not support such a move.

Now with the coronavirus ravaging the U.S., Vos is pushing back against Evers' Safer at Home policy. He is trying to open businesses and support the economy.

Why doesn't Vos spend some of the $620 million on milk and other dairy products? That would not only help the farmers but the products could be distributed to food banks throughout Wisconsin.

Is Vos in this with the rest of us? Does the economy mean more to him than the health of Wisconsin citizens?

Stuart Douglas, Racine

 

