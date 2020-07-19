Dorval: Hit and run

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

On Thursday, July 9 around midafternoon, my daughter was riding her bike north on Drexel Avenue, south of Hwy 11 when a dark grey pick-up truck with a clear but yellowed license plate cover over the back license plate, driven by a middle age white man drove through the alley behind the PDQ on Drexel and Hwy 11 and proceeded to pull out onto Drexel Avenue without looking or slowing down, causing him to hit my daughter on her bike as she passed the alley exit.

She went flying face first into the driver's front side window, her body hitting against the driver's side door, causing serious injury to her wrists and knee.

He stopped long enough to look back and see her lying in the road, before taking off. What a coward!

My hope is with the information the police have, this hit and run driver will be apprehended.

At this time, I would also like to thank the member of the Hwy 11 reconstruction crew that witnessed the hit and run and came to my daughter's aid, calling police, supplying an ice pack from your lunch box and staying with her until her husband could be reached and giving your statement to police.

Your kindness will never be forgotten. Thank you again.

Sue Dorval, Racine

