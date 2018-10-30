Try 1 month for 99¢

When you hear the bell ring on the news from the New York Stock Exchange, and you hear how wonderful the stock market is, take a moment to pause and reflect on these numbers a moment.

  • 84 percent of stock is owned by 10 percent of U.S. households.
  • 93 percent of stock is owned by 20 percent of U.S. households.
  • 7 percent of stock is owned by the bottom 80 percent of U.S. households.

So the next time you wonder why healthcare remains privatized, or schools are being privatized, or why prisons are being privatized, or why Social Security and Medicare are always under attack, remember these numbers; they tell you exactly who benefits from privatization, and just whom is telling telling you to keep it that way.

Think about it.

Chris Dorf, Racine

