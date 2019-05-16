Try 3 months for $3

Hello, my name is Brett Dobrowski. I am currently a high school student at Horlick High School. I am a swimmer at Horlick. I just wanted to write my opinion about the pool closing at Case High School and rumors going about how they might close the Horlick and Park pools and make a giant facility by Case High School that would have a pool and combine all Racine schools for swimming.

I disagree with that. In my opinion, I believe that every school should have their own team and own pool with their own swimmers. That is why schools have their own teams, to compete. Without teams, we can't compete.

Why close the Horlick and Park pools if nothing is wrong with them. The district would rather spend money on bussing kids there every day than on perfect, nothing-wrong, pools.

I know when this decision is made, I will be out of high school. I am not wanting this because I will be affected, but the future swimmers at these schools will be. Why waste money on new pools we don't need?

Brett Dobrowski

Racine

